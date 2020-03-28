Latest update March 28th, 2020 12:57 AM

Miner, mechanic remanded for allegedly stealing $214,000 in jewellery

Mar 28, 2020 News 0

Magistrate Dylon Bess yesterday remanded two men to prison when they appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts to answer to a joint break and enter charge.

Remanded: Quincy Wilson

Joel Johnson, 27, a miner of 179 Old Road, Eccles, East Bank Demerara, and Quincy Wilson, 22, a mechanic, both denied the charge which stated that between March 23 and March 24, 2020, at First Street McDoom, East Bank Demerara, they broke and entered the dwelling house of Lisa Ahmad and stole a quantity of gold jewellery valued $214,000.
Police prosecutor Sanj Singh objected to bail being granted and added that Johnson was charged for attempted murder and has not been attending court. Wilson then told the court that, “I was walking in the area when they accused me of the offence… I did not break into anybody house or break anybody window”.
Wilson then asked the Magistrate for self bail. The court heard that the jewellery box was recovered.
Magistrate Bess remanded both of the defendants to prison until May 29..

