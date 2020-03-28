Latest update March 28th, 2020 12:56 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Man allegedly shot and injured by police after being found with gun

Mar 28, 2020 News 0

A Mandela Avenue, Phase One Resident was yesterday allegedly shot and injured by police after he was reportedly found with a weapon in his possession.

A screenshot of the video showing the injured Shemar Bobb being dragged towards a minibus to be transported to the hospital.

The injured man was identified as 25-year-old Shemar Bobb.
When Kaieteur News arrived at the scene of the shooting, residents were washing off blood from the spot where Bobb was shot.
A male cousin of the young man, who requested anonymity, disclosed to Kaieteur News that they were at his Uncle’s home, celebrating his birthday.
“We was hanging out inside, playing music and chilling, so apparently some guys were running coming from the front and screaming ‘police police’, probably they do something and they running through.”
According to Bobb’s relative, they all ran in separate directions, and then he heard gunshots.
“My cousin run behind some banana trees and I heard the shots, about six, and I ran around to see what was going on, and when I look, I see Shemar on the ground bleeding, like he can’t move, and he begging them not to shoot him, and hollering ‘don’t kill meh.’”
The cousin said that they then picked up his cousin and transported him to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he remains under police guard.
Kaieteur News saw video footage of the young man lying on the public road in a bloodied state, and being dragged towards a bus. Up to press time, the police have not issued on official release on the incident.

More in this category

Sports

Rose looking for move to NCAA despite mixed season

Rose looking for move to NCAA despite mixed season

Mar 28, 2020

By Calvin Chapman Kaieteur Sport recently caught up with Stanton Rose; Guyana’s youngest ever senior men’s basketball team captain, who led the charge during the Golden Arrowhead’s first...
Read More
Permaul disappointed not to break his record Says life in B’ce is not normal as people stay off streets

Permaul disappointed not to break his record Says...

Mar 28, 2020

Narayan Ramdhani wins MVP Award

Narayan Ramdhani wins MVP Award

Mar 28, 2020

Initial upgrading works commence on BFA ground at Vryman’s Erving, NA

Initial upgrading works commence on BFA ground at...

Mar 28, 2020

Ex Windies batting Coach Radford helps cricketers during Corona break

Ex Windies batting Coach Radford helps cricketers...

Mar 28, 2020

ECB saddened at the passing of Selman

ECB saddened at the passing of Selman

Mar 28, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019