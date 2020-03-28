Man allegedly shot and injured by police after being found with gun

Latest update March 28th, 2020 12:56 AM
A Mandela Avenue, Phase One Resident was yesterday allegedly shot and injured by police after he was reportedly found with a weapon in his possession.
The injured man was identified as 25-year-old Shemar Bobb.
When Kaieteur News arrived at the scene of the shooting, residents were washing off blood from the spot where Bobb was shot.
A male cousin of the young man, who requested anonymity, disclosed to Kaieteur News that they were at his Uncle’s home, celebrating his birthday.
“We was hanging out inside, playing music and chilling, so apparently some guys were running coming from the front and screaming ‘police police’, probably they do something and they running through.”
According to Bobb’s relative, they all ran in separate directions, and then he heard gunshots.
“My cousin run behind some banana trees and I heard the shots, about six, and I ran around to see what was going on, and when I look, I see Shemar on the ground bleeding, like he can’t move, and he begging them not to shoot him, and hollering ‘don’t kill meh.’”
The cousin said that they then picked up his cousin and transported him to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he remains under police guard.
Kaieteur News saw video footage of the young man lying on the public road in a bloodied state, and being dragged towards a bus. Up to press time, the police have not issued on official release on the incident.
