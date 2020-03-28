Initial upgrading works commence on BFA ground at Vryman’s Erving, NA

The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) has indicated that it is very pleased to inform that works on the Berbice Football Association (BFA) ground, located at Vryman’s Erving in New Amsterdam, have commenced.

The land where the project is being undertaken would have been secured on a 30 years lease through the NDC last year and initial works would see the perimeter drain being dug and grading and leveling of the surface, executed.

In an invited comment, GFF President Mr. Wayne Forde said, “I am very proud of the progress we have made in infrastructure. We have added approximately 12 acres of land to our portfolio for exclusive football development. These are the fundamental priorities that will place Guyana’s football on a sustainable development trajectory.”

And BFA President, Shurwin Forde who is spearheading works at the facility, offered a comment: “The BFA’s aim is to make the ground habitable for occupation and football use in a couple of weeks, while we await major future infrastructural development by the GFF and FIFA.”