Latest update March 28th, 2020 12:57 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Initial upgrading works commence on BFA ground at Vryman’s Erving, NA

Mar 28, 2020 Sports 0

The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) has indicated that it is very pleased to inform that works on the Berbice Football Association (BFA) ground, located at Vryman’s Erving in New Amsterdam, have commenced.

Drainage works in progress at the BFA ground located at Vryman’s Erving, New Amsterdam.

Initial works have commenced at the BFA ground located at Vryman’s Erving, New Amsterdam.

The land where the project is being undertaken would have been secured on a 30 years lease through the NDC last year and initial works would see the perimeter drain being dug and grading and leveling of the surface, executed.
In an invited comment, GFF President Mr. Wayne Forde said, “I am very proud of the progress we have made in infrastructure. We have added approximately 12 acres of land to our portfolio for exclusive football development. These are the fundamental priorities that will place Guyana’s football on a sustainable development trajectory.”
And BFA President, Shurwin Forde who is spearheading works at the facility, offered a comment: “The BFA’s aim is to make the ground habitable for occupation and football use in a couple of weeks, while we await major future infrastructural development by the GFF and FIFA.”

More in this category

Sports

Rose looking for move to NCAA despite mixed season

Rose looking for move to NCAA despite mixed season

Mar 28, 2020

By Calvin Chapman Kaieteur Sport recently caught up with Stanton Rose; Guyana’s youngest ever senior men’s basketball team captain, who led the charge during the Golden Arrowhead’s first...
Read More
Permaul disappointed not to break his record Says life in B’ce is not normal as people stay off streets

Permaul disappointed not to break his record Says...

Mar 28, 2020

Narayan Ramdhani wins MVP Award

Narayan Ramdhani wins MVP Award

Mar 28, 2020

Initial upgrading works commence on BFA ground at Vryman’s Erving, NA

Initial upgrading works commence on BFA ground at...

Mar 28, 2020

Ex Windies batting Coach Radford helps cricketers during Corona break

Ex Windies batting Coach Radford helps cricketers...

Mar 28, 2020

ECB saddened at the passing of Selman

ECB saddened at the passing of Selman

Mar 28, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019