Front page comment

Latest update March 28th, 2020 12:56 AM
This newspaper believes that the time has come for the government to immediately order a lockdown of the country for two weeks, except for essential services, as has been done in Trinidad and Tobago.
A lockdown is necessary at this stage to protect the people from the further spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). Other countries have assessed the dangers to their populations and have ordered lockdowns. Guyana should follow suit immediately. Time is of the essence.
Mar 28, 2020By Calvin Chapman Kaieteur Sport recently caught up with Stanton Rose; Guyana’s youngest ever senior men’s basketball team captain, who led the charge during the Golden Arrowhead’s first...
Mar 28, 2020
Mar 28, 2020
Mar 28, 2020
Mar 28, 2020
Mar 28, 2020
My wife looked at “Dancehall Queen” for the second time recently (we kept the movie) because there is a one-second scene... more
Trends around the world suggest that the coronavirus threat is going to get worse in Guyana before it gets better. There... more
Guyana is in grave danger of being ostracised in the regional, hemispheric and global communities. As I write, the General... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]