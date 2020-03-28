Front page comment

Latest update March 28th, 2020 12:56 AM

This newspaper believes that the time has come for the government to immediately order a lockdown of the country for two weeks, except for essential services, as has been done in Trinidad and Tobago.
A lockdown is necessary at this stage to protect the people from the further spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). Other countries have assessed the dangers to their populations and have ordered lockdowns. Guyana should follow suit immediately. Time is of the essence.

