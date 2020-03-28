Ex Windies batting Coach Radford helps cricketers during Corona break

Former ace West Indies batting coach, Toby Radford has gone global to help cricketers stay focused during the killer Coronavirus (COVID19) pandemic.

Radford, who helped the region’s key Test batsmen for approximately eight years, has launched a unique “one-to-one online coaching programme” to ensure players are ready when the game resumes.

Batsmen from every cricket nation are invited to contact him via his Website (tobyradfordcricketcoaching.co.uk) where he is studying footage from players, and quickly correcting their technical faults.

West Indies captain, Jason Holder was one of the first to congratulate Radford by email on a “great idea that will help batsmen all round the world.”

“Toby is very strong at spotting technical faults and quick to come up with solutions to put them right,” said Holder.

“He has helped me a lot with my batting, and used techniques to install more confidence in me.”

The 48-year-old Radford said: “It’s taken off straightaway, and I’m delighted to be able to offer batsmen of all abilities, and from anywhere in the world, the same technical and tactical analysis that I’ve been giving to international batsmen for many years.

“With international lockdowns currently preventing team practices and get-togethers, now is the perfect time for batsmen to put their game in top order for when the season begins,” he quipped.

Radford’s technical knowledge played a major part in West Indies beating England at Headingly in 2018, and again in the Caribbean in 2019, following a nine-hour technical meeting on how to cause a seismic shock.