Latest update March 28th, 2020 12:57 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Ex Windies batting Coach Radford helps cricketers during Corona break

Mar 28, 2020 Sports 0

Former ace West Indies batting coach, Toby Radford has gone global to help cricketers stay focused during the killer Coronavirus (COVID19) pandemic.

Toby Radford Online Coach

Radford, who helped the region’s key Test batsmen for approximately eight years, has launched a unique “one-to-one online coaching programme” to ensure players are ready when the game resumes.
Batsmen from every cricket nation are invited to contact him via his Website (tobyradfordcricketcoaching.co.uk) where he is studying footage from players, and quickly correcting their technical faults.
West Indies captain, Jason Holder was one of the first to congratulate Radford by email on a “great idea that will help batsmen all round the world.”
“Toby is very strong at spotting technical faults and quick to come up with solutions to put them right,” said Holder.
“He has helped me a lot with my batting, and used techniques to install more confidence in me.”
The 48-year-old Radford said: “It’s taken off straightaway, and I’m delighted to be able to offer batsmen of all abilities, and from anywhere in the world, the same technical and tactical analysis that I’ve been giving to international batsmen for many years.
“With international lockdowns currently preventing team practices and get-togethers, now is the perfect time for batsmen to put their game in top order for when the season begins,” he quipped.
Radford’s technical knowledge played a major part in West Indies beating England at Headingly in 2018, and again in the Caribbean in 2019, following a nine-hour technical meeting on how to cause a seismic shock.

More in this category

Sports

Rose looking for move to NCAA despite mixed season

Rose looking for move to NCAA despite mixed season

Mar 28, 2020

By Calvin Chapman Kaieteur Sport recently caught up with Stanton Rose; Guyana’s youngest ever senior men’s basketball team captain, who led the charge during the Golden Arrowhead’s first...
Read More
Permaul disappointed not to break his record Says life in B’ce is not normal as people stay off streets

Permaul disappointed not to break his record Says...

Mar 28, 2020

Narayan Ramdhani wins MVP Award

Narayan Ramdhani wins MVP Award

Mar 28, 2020

Initial upgrading works commence on BFA ground at Vryman’s Erving, NA

Initial upgrading works commence on BFA ground at...

Mar 28, 2020

Ex Windies batting Coach Radford helps cricketers during Corona break

Ex Windies batting Coach Radford helps cricketers...

Mar 28, 2020

ECB saddened at the passing of Selman

ECB saddened at the passing of Selman

Mar 28, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019