Wah miss yuh nah pass yuh!

Dem boys gat memory like elephant. Dem remember when in 2011, GECOM share out scanned copies of statements of poll (SOPs) to all dem political parties. So dem boys asking how GECOM nah want produce de SOPs to de court.

Dem boys know why GECOM nah wan produce dem SOPs. Dem boys believe too much ‘fofukkle’ tek place. And dem know dat dem lawyer ah call dat fraud. Fraud gat jail.

Nuff ah dem in GECOM feel dat jail guh miss dem. But dem boys seh dat wah miss yuh, nah gun pass yuh.

Dem embassy people watchin’ wuh ah go on. Dem ah see more far dan Solder Bai, de see far man.

Dem boys know dat de list dun start prepare.

Visa gun get pull more dan teeth. And all ah dem in GECOM wah engage in de ‘fofukkle’ and dem mamee, poopa, buddy, sista, ajee, aja, nannee and nana gan get dem visa pull. Dem embassy gun freeze all dem scamps with bankbook overseas. Dem who involved in de ‘fofukkle’ nah gon get fuh access medical attention in dem countries wuh imposed sanctions on we.

Dem boys hear from.. ah hmmm… dat family members, of some APNU+AFC persons dat involved in de ‘fofukkle’, already give statement to dem embassies denying any role in election rigging or intimidation. De family members talking how dey done tell de embassies dat whatever de embassies gun do, don’t involve dem; dey not part of de ‘fofukkle.’

Heavy manners coming. Even before dem boys get spectacles, dem boys know how fuh read between de lines. Dem boys reading between de lines of de most recent statements by de US and de UK. Dem boy seh dat de message is clearer dan ah sunny day: unless de results of de elections transparent, whoever get swear in and all dem who involved in fraud at GECOM, gun face heavy manners.

Dem boys seh dat all who ah mamaguy now can’t resist de manners dat coming. Dem gun buckle like how dem health system in Italy and Spain buckling under de coronavirus threat. All who ah feel dem mo smart dan Bear Anancy gun be forced to hand de election to de rightful winner.

Dem boys sorry though fuh some ah dem. Dey gun never be able fuh wash off de shame and disgrace of wah dem allow fuh happen.

Dem boys sorry for de Iron Lady. She spend all she life building up she good name only fuh see it collapse. Nothing she can do will undo de damage to she reputation. De ‘ron’ run from de Iron and left only de ‘I’.

Tek half and lef de other half for dem embassy fuh do wuh dem gat fuh do.