Staying healthy is key to fighting off COVID-19 – CDC to PLHIV

Backed by its global reach and its, thus far, unmatched characteristics, COVID-19 is currently one of the greatest health threats to mankind’s continued existence. The novel coronavirus has been building contagion momentum since December of last year when it emerged in Wuhan, China. Thus far, the virus has made its presence felt in more than 190 countries infecting in excess of 400,000 and claiming the lives of over 18,000.

It was while it was developing into a pandemic that medical experts were able to ascertain that although all are at risk, there are those among us who are at even greater risk. These include senior adults and persons with underlying conditions such as heart and lung disease, kidney failure and those with comprised immune system.

Moreover, among those touted to be most at risk are persons living with HIV [PLHIV]. Although the actual risk is not known, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention [CDC] has revealed that if complemented with viral respiratory infections, the risk of serious illness could be amplified. This is especially the case for “people with low CD4 cell count and people not on HIV treatment [antiretroviral therapy or ART],” the CDC has noted.

According to the information shared by the public health institute too, people with HIV can also be at increased risk of becoming very sick with COVID-19 based on their age and other medical conditions.

And since there is currently no vaccine to prevent COVID-19, CDC has urged that the best way to prevent getting sick is to avoid exposure to the virus. “People with HIV should take everyday preventative actions to help prevent the spread of COVID-19,” the CDC has noted. The counsel from the CDC is that people with HIV should also continue to maintain a healthy lifestyle by eating right, getting at least eight hours of sleep and reducing stress as much as possible.

“Staying healthy helps your immune system fight off infection should it occur. If you have HIV and are taking your HIV medicine, it is important to continue your treatment and follow the advice of your health care provider. This is the best way to keep your immune system healthy,” the CDC has advised.

Meanwhile, according to data published by the World Health Organization [WHO], Guyana’s coronavirus figure remains five. While patient zero was confirmed coronavirus-positive post-death on March 11 and three of the five cases a few days later, the last confirmed case was announced more than one week ago.

But according to health officials here, this is certainly not the time for relaxed defenses.

Seventeen persons, who arrived from Barbados, were on Thursday night added to nine others in mandatory quarantine and four in mandatory isolation. In addition to this, Minister of Public Health, Ms. Volda Lawrence, said that her Ministry has one ‘person of interest’ on its radar, asserting that, “At one point, we did have seven persons who were of interest to us.”

The incubation period for the disease is said to be about 14 days and its symptoms include: fever, cough and shortness of breath.

The coronavirus is believed to be transmitted from person to person within close proximity or from being exposed to virus-infused droplets.