Region 9 being closely monitored following reports of COVID-19 cases in Bonfim

The Ministry of Public Health is closely monitoring Region Nine following reports of coronavirus [COVID-19] cases at the neighbouring city of Bonfim in Brazil. The report comes even as the border between Guyana and Brazil has been closed for more than a week.

During her daily update on the disease situation, Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence stressed that it is pertinent to note that both the Ministry and the Health Emergency Operations Centre (HEOC), have received several calls about a positive case from Region Nine.

She however noted that the case is not a case for Guyana.

“The individual in question did not visit Guyana for the last two weeks prior to his confirmed status or after it was discovered. We are aware that his relative who operates a business in Lethem is under quarantine in Brazil, not Guyana. Both individuals are in Brazil.”

Notwithstanding, Minister Lawrence said that Health Officials in Region Nine (Upper Takatu-Upper Demerara) have begun contact tracing so that “we can address any situation that arises and ensure the safety of the Guyanese population.

“The Ministry of Communities continues to work closely with the Ministry of Public Health in all the regions in the rolling out of the COVID 19 Response Plan. The HEOC continues to make recommendations to the Task Force as discussed on actions to be taken in order to curb the spread of this disease,” she said.

According to the Public Health Minister, the Ministry and the HEOC welcome any recommendations or suggestions from the general public as we all seek to stop the spread of the Coronavirus disease.

“We appeal to persons who think that they may have symptoms of the Coronavirus disease to call the hotline or their physician. We continue to ask that preventative measures be observed: social distancing, hand-washing and cough etiquette.”

At the interim, the Public Health Minister noted since her last report the number of confirmed cases globally has increased to more than 400,000 with the number of deaths globally standing at more than 18,000, according to the World Health Organization.

“In the Region of Americas, the total number of confirmed cases stands at 70,877 with 977 deaths in 48 countries,” said the Minister who added that Guyana still has on record a total number of five confirmed COVID-19 cases inclusive of one death.

She added that the number of persons tested to date is 26 with the five positive and 21 negative.

“Let me clarify that persons in quarantine are those persons who have been exposed but are not sick; persons in isolation are those who would have been exposed and have tested positive (showing signs and symptoms),” said the Minister.

Further, she said, “We have a number of persons quarantined by the Ministry of Public Health.”

Under institutional quarantine, there are 31 persons, while the number of persons on home quarantine is 135. There are also four persons in institutional isolation by the Ministry and as of yesterday, “696 calls were received from our hotline from Regions Two, Three, Four, Five, Six and Ten,” said the Minister.

With regard to its capacity to respond to the threat, the Minister disclosed that there are currently four facilities ready to provide services for 350 persons.

According to Lawrence, psychosocial support for all persons is essential, regardless of their status.

“This will be provided by the Psychosocial Unit with support from the Ministry of Social Protection,” the Minister added.