Police Force to commence campaign against public gathering – NCTF

The National COVID-19 Task Force (NCTF) yesterday held a virtual meeting as it continued to practice social distancing.

The NCTF used the opportunity to commend the Ministry of Public and the team of dedicated persons at the Health Emergency Operations Centre for their tireless work in containing the spread of COVID-19 in Guyana beyond the five confirmed cases to date.

The NCTF also commended those citizens and businesses that have been heeding the public health advisories and have been practising social distancing and good hygienic practices. The NCTF however remains deeply concerned about the large number of persons who continue to ignore the advisories.

The NCTF pleaded with all Guyanese to play their part in ensuring that they take the recommended actions in helping to curb the spread of COVID-19.

“The NCTF urges persons to ‘decluster’ in public spaces, to zealously practice social distancing and to refrain from socialising. Guyanese are advised to spend as little time in public as is possible and to only leave their homes when absolutely necessary.

The NCTF noted that the Guyana Police Force will shortly commence a campaign to advise persons against gathering in public spaces and to discourage persons who are found to be doing so.

In the meantime, the NCTF urges the owners and operators of all businesses but especially of non-essential businesses to adopt reasonable measures and practices to discourage persons from gathering in large numbers and from engaging in socialising, particularly at late hours into the night.

It also noted the move to close Guyana’s airports to incoming international flights, save and except technical stops for aircrafts that require fuel and specially authorised flights and added for the avoidance of doubt, “specially authorised flights” will only be considered in extreme humanitarian and emergency cases. Outgoing cargo flights and outgoing medivac flights will continue to be permitted.

The NCTF comprises Prime Minister and First Vice President, Hon. Moses Nagamootoo (Chairman); Vice President and Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan, Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Basil Williams SC; Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence; Minister of Finance, Winston Jordan; Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Karen Cummings; Minister of Education, Dr. Nicolette Henry; Minister of Communities, Ronald Bulkan; Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson; Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman and Minister of Citizenship, Winston Felix.