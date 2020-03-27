N/A Council takes action to help quell potential spread of COVID-19

Through collaborative efforts between the Environmental Health Department of the New Amsterdam Town Council and its Regional Environmental Department in East Berbice, the New Amsterdam Market was on Wednesday fumigated and sanitised.

This exercise was undertaken in an effort to quell the spread of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). In fact, according to information reaching this publication, the Council in the ancient county has taken a number of steps to help curb the spread of the disease taking into consideration the impact it has had globally. Based on World Health Organisation [WHO] data, the number of cases confirmed by Guyana remains five.

Included as part of the Berbice response to help keep the number of cases down, the entire market, including office spaces, Council Chambers, selling areas and the fisheries, was sanitised by a team of sanitation workers attached to the Council. The sanitisation process saw the team making use of alcohol and formalin. The exercise is expected to be repeated as often as possible and other areas are expected to be included.

The decision to start the sanitisation exercise at the market was premised on the fact that there are a number of persons who operate there and many more who frequently utilise the services offered.

Meanwhile, the Council is encouraging all citizens to remain vigilant, and be extremely cautious during this period. In this regard, it is calling on persons to utilise sinks that have been placed at the Town Hall’s entrance and other strategic points to facilitate hand-washing by those conducting business within the vicinity.

The Council has also issued a call to all beauty salons, barbers, tattoo and piercing parlours to observe social distancing and other precautionary measures to curb possible spread of the disease.

In the interim, all Statutory Meetings have been cancelled and a decision on the way forward will be made by April 5, this publication has been informed.

The Council will now also be opened for business from 08:00 to 14:00 hrs and the market itself will be opened for business from 07:00hrs to 15:00hrs daily with the exception of Sundays when the gates will be closed at 12 noon.