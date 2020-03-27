Giftland to close from Wednesday

The iconic Giftland Mall at Turkeyen has announced temporary closure from Wednesday, April 1, 2020.

“This closure is due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic which has placed our country and the world in unprecedented times. Given that the main counter against the spread of the virus is social distancing, the Mall will be closing temporarily in the interest of its staff and customers,” said Roy Beepat, Chairman of the Giftland Group.

The actions would be in sync with several other businesses which have been closing their doors as Guyana attempt to deal with the fallouts of the pandemic.

However, according to Beepat, the FoodMaxx Supermarket will remain open to facilitate basic shopping needs for customers.

“Customers will be required to abide by the guidelines enforced in-store by the FoodMaxx Supermarket to combat the spread of the virus.”

The businessman said that management of FoodMaxx has advised that the pricing structure will remain the same throughout this period.

“However, our prices may increase if the cost of these items increases, as the main aim is to serve its customers and there is no overpricing of any basic commodities, which continues to reflect standard pricing, this practice is the hallmark of the Giftland Group commitment to our public.”

At the Mall, all ATMs will be accessible unless indicated otherwise by the respective banks, Beepat said.

“We also advise that Shoppers Pharmacy will also be opened with us to supply essential products. The opening hours will remain at 10:00am – 7:30pm”