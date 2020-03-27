COVID-19 concerns force countrywide cancellation of Friday prayers at Masjids

The Guyana Islamic Trust (GIT) and the Central Islamic Organisation of Guyana (CIOG) have announced the cancellation of Friday Congregational Prayer at Masjids as a precaution from the possible spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In our previous advisories, we, the GIT and the CIOG, have called for social distancing at all levels as much as possible and that people should desist from going about their social activities as per normal, in an effort to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus. We also advised that Masjids should put all classes, programmes and prayers on hold until further notice,” a release stated yesterday.

“It is with extremely heavy hearts that we now further advised that Salatul Jumu’ah (the Friday Congregational Prayer) be cancelled at the Masjids until further notice, and instead, Salatuz Zuhr (4 Raka’aat) be established at home.”

“We have taken the arguments for and against this issue, and it is our belief that preference should be given to warding off the potential harm to health and life over gaining the benefits of performing the Salatul Jumu’ah at the Masjid.

“We acknowledge that Salatul Jumu’ah is an obligation on mature Muslim males under normal circumstances, but also that this obligation can be waived in such cases as heavy rain, travel, sickness, fear for one’s personal well-being or that of his family or wealth, etc.

Taking precautions against a pandemic of this sort is obviously a more serious and compelling reason than some of the above and therefore must be treated with the seriousness it deserves.”

“In fact, to be complacent in this regard would be considered blameworthy Islamically, since Allah, SWT, instructs us in the Quar-aan: ‘…and do not throw (yourselves) with your own hands into destruction…”