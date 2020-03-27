Coronavirus pandemic… Jagdeo not in favour of total lockdown of country

Latest update March 27th, 2020 12:59 AM

After being declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO), China, Italy, India and 16 other countries have ordered a total lockdown which prohibits entry or exit of individuals. However, General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party/ Civic (PPP/C), Bharrat Jagdeo, is not in favour of total isolation of Guyana.

PPP/C General Secretary, Bharrat Jagdeo

During a press briefing yesterday at the PPP/C’s Freedom House office, Robb Street, Georgetown Jagdeo was keen to highlight the economic impact if a lockdown did happen in Guyana. He emphasized that it would be difficult for families and by extension the country, to thrive if such a lockdown was implemented.
Nonetheless, Jagdeo emphasized during his appeal, for Guyanese to practice social distancing which would limit the spread of the Coronavirus.
As it continues to spread at an alarming rate—with over 400,000 confirmed cases globally and over 18,000 deaths, the WHO has appealed to countries to practice “self- isolation” and “social distancing” to ward off, help stop or slow down the spread of disease. This practice, according to the WHO, would allow the healthcare system to more readily care for patients over time.
“Most people by now would have seen the advisories which recommend people to avoid gathering in large numbers (and) for them to stay away from work. I know people feel trapped in their homes and all of that, but they have to consider the consequences of the transmission of the disease,” he said yesterday.
Jagdeo added that, “I have heard reports of gatherings in clubs and other public settings. That is not an environment that is conducive to limiting the spread of the virus. People should observe social distancing; this is crucial for the country,” he asserted during the press briefing.

