Guyana Ambassador, Riyad Insanally, summoned by US Govt. over ‘flawed election results’

Latest update March 27th, 2020 12:59 AM
Guyana’s Ambassador to the United States Riyad Insanally was yesterday called before the US Government which has firmly reiterated its position that any government sworn in on the basis of flawed results would not be legitimate.
This meeting has been organized by Acting Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs of the U.S. Department of State, Ambassador Michael Kozak.Kozak in a tweet yesterday said that “on behalf of the US Government, today I summoned #Guyana Ambassador to the US Riyad Insanally to convey our firm position that any government sworn in based on flawed election results would not be legitimate.”
“Every vote must be counted,” the tweet said.
The acting US Secretary of State had previously issued a statement following the declaration made by District Four Returning Officer, Clairmont Mingo.
Kozak stressed that “vote tabulation irregularities marred Guyana’s March 2 elections” and urged that no candidate be sworn into office.
That statement followed a report by APNU+AFC Campaign Manager Joseph Harmon that steps were already in motion to have David Granger sworn in, on the basis of the unverified, Region Four results.
The EU, in addition to the governments of the US, UK and Canada are among the list of International voices that have called for credible elections results in Guyana.
