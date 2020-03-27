AP Invitational suspended

Latest update March 27th, 2020 12:59 AM
The Aliann Pompey Invitation (API) has been suspended following the announcement of the new date for the Olympics by the International Olympic Committee (IOC). This year’s AP Invitation was originally schedule for June 4, at the National Track and Field Centre.
Given the fact that this year’s API forms part of the World Athletics Continental Tour for the calendar year and is a major part of the preparation for athletes looking to qualify for Tokyo 2020 (now postponed to 2021), we want to ensure that the event offers athletes from around the world, the best possible way, without hindrance, a chance to make their Olympic dream true.
The IOC announced the postponement of the Games to take place no later than a year from the scheduled date and as such, API wants to leave the door open to the possibility of having the meet, should the Games be sometime sooner than next summer.
Nonetheless, API will follow the lead of World Athletics, CONSUDATLE, National Sports Commissions (NSC) and the Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG), adhere to the requirements and recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO), as well as regional and local health officials; joining the rest of the sporting world battling the dreadful COVID-19 pandemic.
