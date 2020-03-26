We await the decision of the Court before any further action – GECOM

While understanding the anxiety and frustration of the electorate, the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) states that it will await the decision of the Court before taking any further action.

In a statement to the press yesterday, GECOM noted calls in the public domain by political parties and other stakeholders for the agency to take certain decisions aimed at ensuring the electoral process ends within the “shortest possible time.”

The statement said that though it may appear that GECOM is silent and not taking all necessary steps to arrive at a conclusive decision, the fact that injunctions were granted restraining GECOM officials from proceeding with the national recount supervised by CARICOM and setting aside or varying the declaration of the Returning Officers of the ten electoral districts, and from substituting or replacing the said declaration of the Returning Officers until the hearing and determination of the judicial review, the Commission cannot pronounce on the matter.

GECOM stated that in light of this, until these matters are properly ventilated in the Court and a decision is given, it is unable to take any further action.

“The Commission, which is an autonomous constitutional agency, is guided by a legal framework, and therefore it is imperative that it abides by the decisions of the Court. In this regard, the Commission reiterates its commitment at ensuring the 2nd March, 2020 General and Regional Elections concludes in a manner that is guided by the Court.”