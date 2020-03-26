Three armed robbery charges for North R/veldt resident

Twenty-five-year-old Osafo Denhart, of 316 North Ruimveldt Georgetown, was yesterday remanded to prison by Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus. Denhart is slapped with three charges for armed robbery, which allegedly happened in one day and in the same area.

The defendant made his appearance in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts when the indictable charges were read to him.

The first charge stated that on March 21, 2020, at Jamoon Drive, Meadowbrook, Georgetown, while in the company of others and armed with a gun, Denhart robbed Lawrence McKay of a gold chain, 1 gold ring and a diamond bracelet, all valued at a total of $925,000.

The two other charges alleged that on the same date and at the same location while in the company of others and armed with a gun, he robbed Sherwin La Fleur of a wallet and $25,000, cash and Ulric Edwards of a Samsung Galaxy cell phone valued $26,000.

Denhart told the court that he is a father of one and is currently unemployed. He added that he has no antecedents. Police prosecutor Stacy Gittens made no objection to bail being granted to the defendant, but highlighted that a firearm was used to commit the acts and that three persons were robbed.

Denhart was granted $150,000 bail by Magistrate Marcus, with the condition attached that he report every Friday to Sergeant Singh at East La Penitence Police Station.

However, before the court break for lunch it was highlighted that Denhart and his brother, who was a juvenile at that time, were charged in September 2014 for armed robbery.

The court heard that Denhart was found guilty of the offence on October 24, 2014, and sentenced to 24 months’ imprisonment.

Magistrate Marcus then ordered that the defendant be brought back upstairs after lunch. At 13:30hrs when court resumed, Denhart was brought back into the courtroom and informed about the 2014 armed robbery charge for which he had been convicted.

Denhart told the court that he was never convicted before for any armed robbery charge. The magistrate then told him that he could write to the Chief Magistrate and request an earlier date for the matter to be heard or he could approach the High Court for bail.

The Magistrate then revoked the bail and remanded him to prison until April 22.