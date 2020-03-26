Latest update March 26th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Taxes waived for all medical supplies needed for Coronavirus – GRA

Mar 26, 2020 News 0

The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) has issued a waiver of Value Added Tax (VAT) and duties on all medical supplies associated with the testing, prevention and treatment of the Coronavirus until June 30, 2020.
This measure applies to soaps, disinfectant sprays, hand sanitizers, sanitizing wipes, face masks, rubbing alcohol, multivitamins and Vitamin C tablets. A waiver was also approved for 15,000 litres of rubbing alcohol which has been provided to Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) since that company is providing it through the Ministry of Public Health.
The Guyana Revenue Authority also noted that there would be tax deductions for all donations made by local businesses to staff and health institutions for the treatment of the virus.
It was further noted that there would be deferred payment of corporate and individual advance taxes and PAYE for businesses affected until June 30, 2020. Those in the airline and tourism and associated industries, like hotels and transportation, who continue to keep their employees on the job or send their employees on extended vacation leave, would not receive any penalty and interest. Thereafter, GRA will allow businesses to pay advance taxes on the current year basis.

More in this category

Sports

West Indies over-50’s Media Officer stranded in Boston S/Africa was an excellent host and tournament was competitive

West Indies over-50’s Media Officer stranded in Boston S/Africa was...

Mar 26, 2020

After the inaugural eight-team over-50 World Cup in Sidney, Australia in 2018, the 2020 event in Cape town South Africa attracted four new teams; West Indies, India, Zimbabwe and Namibia. The West...
Read More
Greene staying patient despite delayed return

Greene staying patient despite delayed return

Mar 26, 2020

Foster pays tribute to Robert Selman

Foster pays tribute to Robert Selman

Mar 26, 2020

BCUA and BFA pays tribute to the late Robert Selman

BCUA and BFA pays tribute to the late Robert...

Mar 26, 2020

‘Board did the right thing in cancelling season’ says Barnwell

‘Board did the right thing in cancelling...

Mar 26, 2020

What cricket means to West Indians

What cricket means to West Indians

Mar 25, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019