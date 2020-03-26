Taxes waived for all medical supplies needed for Coronavirus – GRA

The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) has issued a waiver of Value Added Tax (VAT) and duties on all medical supplies associated with the testing, prevention and treatment of the Coronavirus until June 30, 2020.

This measure applies to soaps, disinfectant sprays, hand sanitizers, sanitizing wipes, face masks, rubbing alcohol, multivitamins and Vitamin C tablets. A waiver was also approved for 15,000 litres of rubbing alcohol which has been provided to Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) since that company is providing it through the Ministry of Public Health.

The Guyana Revenue Authority also noted that there would be tax deductions for all donations made by local businesses to staff and health institutions for the treatment of the virus.

It was further noted that there would be deferred payment of corporate and individual advance taxes and PAYE for businesses affected until June 30, 2020. Those in the airline and tourism and associated industries, like hotels and transportation, who continue to keep their employees on the job or send their employees on extended vacation leave, would not receive any penalty and interest. Thereafter, GRA will allow businesses to pay advance taxes on the current year basis.