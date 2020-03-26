Measures implemented at tax offices to create social distancing

Taking into consideration recommendations from the Ministry of Public Health to create social distancing and discourage mass gatherings, the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) will be implementing several measures immediately at its tax offices.

GRA noted that it will be restricting the number of customers who will be allowed into its offices at one time, to avoid crowding as well as discontinue the acceptance of returns at the counter and printing of lodgement receipts when taxpayers submit their returns. The authority said that this is applicable to all returns including Income Tax, Corporation Tax, Property Tax, PAYE and VAT.

GRA will also reduce the processing of Driver’s Licenses, Motor Vehicle Licences and Motor Vehicle Registrations. A notice advising of same has been published in all the daily newspapers. It will also cancel all Taxpayer Education workshops and presentations. In this regard, it encourages taxpayers to use its online tax platform at https://eservices.gra.gov.gy which allows the electronic submission of returns. Alternatively, a drop-box will be available for taxpayers to deposit all returns which will be subsequently lodged by the staff.

Kaieteur News understands that applications for new TINs and for updates to TINs can be submitted via email to [email protected] Taxpayers are asked to include a landline or mobile number with all emails in case contact has to be made to resolve any issues that may arise.

Taxpayers are also advised to use the electronic payment facilities offered by Mobile Money Guyana (MMG), Western Union Bill Express and participating online Commercial Banks such as Republic Bank, Guyana Bank for Trade & Industry and Demerara Bank.

For customers who need to visit GRA’s tax offices, the authority advised that it will be operating with a reduced number of staff members since it is currently utilizing a rotation schedule to limit the persons in the building. Additionally, some of its team members would have had to be permitted to accommodate their children’s stay at home due to the closure of schools, as well as others who may be quarantined due to recent overseas travel or possible trace contact with affected persons.

For queries or need special assistance with tax-related matters, taxpayers are asked to call the Tax Advisory Helpline on 2276060 Ext 1200 or 1201 or visit the website at www.gra.gov.gy for contact numbers for the various departments within GRA.