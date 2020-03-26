Man remanded for alleged possession of unlicensed gun

Forty-eight-year-old Kent Isaacs was yesterday remanded to prison by Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus when he appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, and was charged for the possession of an unlicensed firearm.

Isaacs denied the charge which stated that on March 22, 2020 at Garnett Street, Georgetown, he had in his possession one 9mm pistol when he was not a licensed firearm holder. The defendant told the court, “Two policemen stop me and search me and tell me that they gon lock me up.”

Police prosecutor Delon Sullivan made objections to bail being granted to the defendant based on the seriousness of the offence and the fact that the defendant is a flight risk.

The court heard that on the day in question the defendant was intoxicated and on his way home when police on patrol saw him throwing an object over a fence. A search was then conducted in the area and the firearm was discovered.

The defendant was arrested and subsequently charged for the offence.

Magistrate Marcus remanded the defendant to prison until April 22.