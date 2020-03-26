Man remanded for alleged possession of unlicensed gun

Latest update March 26th, 2020 12:59 AM
Forty-eight-year-old Kent Isaacs was yesterday remanded to prison by Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus when he appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, and was charged for the possession of an unlicensed firearm.
Isaacs denied the charge which stated that on March 22, 2020 at Garnett Street, Georgetown, he had in his possession one 9mm pistol when he was not a licensed firearm holder. The defendant told the court, “Two policemen stop me and search me and tell me that they gon lock me up.”
Police prosecutor Delon Sullivan made objections to bail being granted to the defendant based on the seriousness of the offence and the fact that the defendant is a flight risk.
The court heard that on the day in question the defendant was intoxicated and on his way home when police on patrol saw him throwing an object over a fence. A search was then conducted in the area and the firearm was discovered.
The defendant was arrested and subsequently charged for the offence.
Magistrate Marcus remanded the defendant to prison until April 22.
Mar 26, 2020After the inaugural eight-team over-50 World Cup in Sidney, Australia in 2018, the 2020 event in Cape town South Africa attracted four new teams; West Indies, India, Zimbabwe and Namibia. The West...
Mar 26, 2020
Mar 26, 2020
Mar 26, 2020
Mar 26, 2020
Mar 25, 2020
The largest injection of money into the affairs of the country to help the economy in American history occurred yesterday.... more
Precautions are absolutely necessary to contain and prevent the importation and local transmission of the coronavirus. But... more
Guyana is in grave danger of being ostracised in the regional, hemispheric and global communities. As I write, the General... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]