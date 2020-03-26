Inter-Religious Organisation calls for seven weeks of social distancing

Latest update March 26th, 2020 12:59 AM
The Inter-Religious Organisation has called for Guyanese to observe seven weeks of social distancing to safeguard against the transmission of Coronavirus (COVID-19).
The organisation’s secretary, Jennifer Dewar said in a statement that as it is represented on the Board of the National Commission for Non Communicable Diseases, it was asked to make a civil call to all religious leaders and stakeholders. The call was made to all, regardless of religious belief.
“This matter should be given serious consideration, since persons with the NCDs such as hypertension, diabetes, etc. are very much at risk,” Dewar said.
It also endorsed a statement by President of the Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha, Dr. Vindhya Persaud, who extended the same concerns about observances of the sacred Hindu festival Chaitra Navrati and other similar gatherings.
Mar 26, 2020After the inaugural eight-team over-50 World Cup in Sidney, Australia in 2018, the 2020 event in Cape town South Africa attracted four new teams; West Indies, India, Zimbabwe and Namibia. The West...
Mar 26, 2020
Mar 26, 2020
Mar 26, 2020
Mar 26, 2020
Mar 25, 2020
The largest injection of money into the affairs of the country to help the economy in American history occurred yesterday.... more
Precautions are absolutely necessary to contain and prevent the importation and local transmission of the coronavirus. But... more
Guyana is in grave danger of being ostracised in the regional, hemispheric and global communities. As I write, the General... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]