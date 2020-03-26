Inter-Religious Organisation calls for seven weeks of social distancing

The Inter-Religious Organisation has called for Guyanese to observe seven weeks of social distancing to safeguard against the transmission of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The organisation’s secretary, Jennifer Dewar said in a statement that as it is represented on the Board of the National Commission for Non Communicable Diseases, it was asked to make a civil call to all religious leaders and stakeholders. The call was made to all, regardless of religious belief.

“This matter should be given serious consideration, since persons with the NCDs such as hypertension, diabetes, etc. are very much at risk,” Dewar said.

It also endorsed a statement by President of the Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha, Dr. Vindhya Persaud, who extended the same concerns about observances of the sacred Hindu festival Chaitra Navrati and other similar gatherings.