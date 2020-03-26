Foster pays tribute to Robert Selman

Hilbert Foster, RHTYSC Secretary/CEO and BCB President has extend his condolences following the passing of Guyana Beverage Inc. (Busta company) Boss Robert Selman, who passed away in his native Trinidad on Monday.

Foster remembered Selman as a wonderful personality and friend of sports in general. Here is the full text of the message: On behalf of the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club, I must express deep sadness on the death of our friend and supporter Mr Robert Selman, who died on Monday last in his native homeland of Trinidad. We knew that he was ailing but his death has left a huge hole that would be very difficult to replace and personally I have lost a true friend, father figure and a mentor who is one of the main reasons why my work at the RHTYSC, MS and BCB has been so successful.

I first met Mr Selman in 2003 when he asked the RHTYSC to organise the Busta Champion of Champions 40 overs tournament in Berbice for his company. The club and the BCB have hosted a total of sixteen editions of the very popular tournament since then, while the relationship with the company has touched and changed thousands of lives in the Ancient County. He was a remarkable human being, who was caring, humble and down to earth, despite his position. He had a strong passion to make sure that sports was used to improve the lives of less fortunate youths and to promote the importance of education and discipline.

The cricketing careers of numerous RHTYSC members were made richer because of his love and encouragement. Robert Selman never said no to any of our requests and he was always available to give advice when we sought one. Players like Esuan and Royston Crandon, Assad Fudadin, Shemaine Campbelle and Eon Hooper all benefited from the support he provided for over 15 years.

In October 2015, he became the first recipient of our highest award-The Dolphin Award of Excellence for his contribution to sports and youth development. Despite not been a Guyanese, there are very few of our countrymen who can match his contribution to sports in our country. His support for cricket, football, cycling and other sports during his time in our country is well recorded.

The club along with the BCB would make sure that the memory of Robert Selman is kept alive by organising something in his memory. On behalf of the Management and members of the RHTYSC, MS and The BCB, I would like to express our deepest sympathies to the family, friends and colleagues of Robert Selman. It is our sincere hope that God would guide and protect you during this difficult time. May his soul rest in Peace. Farewell, dear brother and thanks for the rich memories you left behind.