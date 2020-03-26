Latest update March 26th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Charter flight arrive from Barbados with 17, taken to quarantine facility

Mar 26, 2020 News 0

Some 17 Guyanese, including three children and one elder were late yesterday abruptly accosted by police officers at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, after arriving from Barbados on a Trans Guyana flight chartered by one of them.

The Madewini Campsite facilities where Guyanese who arrived from Barbados and Suriname are being kept

As the passengers exited the airport, they were met by persons wearing hazmat (hazardous material) suits and were beckoned to board a 48-seater bus. The passengers were given the impression that they were being taken only to be screened for Coronavirus, but they later learnt that they were being taken to endure 14 days of quarantine.
Even if they test positive, they will be kept quarantined for the entire period. Kaieteur News understands that there were at least two doctors on site last night.
When persons asked where they were being taken, they were reportedly told that that was a secret. Kaieteur News later learnt from a parent who followed the bus that the persons were taken to the Madewini Campsite on the Soesdyke-Linden Highway.
One Ministry of Public Health staffer told them that he has operational management of the facility. It is manned by military officers.
Kaieteur News was told that the persons were taken to dorms segregated by gender. Each dorm consists of enough double-bunk beds to house all of them. The passengers are concerned about the conditions they are expected to live under, as they say it is unsanitary. They worry that, as they are kept in cramped quarters, they will all eventually get infected, even if only one person was, at first.
There are reportedly few bathrooms and toilet facilities, and insufficient ventilation. They were told that the facilities they were placed in were all that were at the disposal of the team at this time.
Kaieteur News understands that there were already about four persons at the site when the group got there, quarantined after arriving from Suriname.
Up to press time last night, some persons reportedly refused to sleep in the facilities because they found them unacceptable.

 

More in this category

Sports

West Indies over-50’s Media Officer stranded in Boston S/Africa was an excellent host and tournament was competitive

West Indies over-50’s Media Officer stranded in Boston S/Africa was...

Mar 26, 2020

After the inaugural eight-team over-50 World Cup in Sidney, Australia in 2018, the 2020 event in Cape town South Africa attracted four new teams; West Indies, India, Zimbabwe and Namibia. The West...
Read More
Greene staying patient despite delayed return

Greene staying patient despite delayed return

Mar 26, 2020

Foster pays tribute to Robert Selman

Foster pays tribute to Robert Selman

Mar 26, 2020

BCUA and BFA pays tribute to the late Robert Selman

BCUA and BFA pays tribute to the late Robert...

Mar 26, 2020

‘Board did the right thing in cancelling season’ says Barnwell

‘Board did the right thing in cancelling...

Mar 26, 2020

What cricket means to West Indians

What cricket means to West Indians

Mar 25, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019