Caribbean Airlines Cargo Freighter flights continue to operate

Caribbean Airlines is advising that its Cargo freighter flights and ground transport trucking services continue to operate – moving cargo between the United States and the Caribbean.

In a statement issued last evening, Caribbean Airlines Cargo, said in addition to providing an essential service for businesses to ship pharmaceuticals and restock dwindling supplies locally and regionally, it is also offering a barrel and e-container special out of New York, Fort Lauderdale and Miami to Kingston, Guyana, Barbados and Trinidad, that can allow loved ones to ship care packages to their families. Marklan Moseley, General Manager Caribbean Airlines Cargo stated that “Caribbean Airlines recognizes its critical role during times like these to keep essential goods moving. We closely monitor our operations, adhering to strict precautionary measures to prevent the spread of Covid19.”

The airline has optimized its cargo operations given the impact of Covid-19 on international trade, and operates a freighter schedule.

Meanwhile in order to prevent the spread of Covid-19, the airline is continuously operating under established best practices for aircraft cleanliness and sanitation; following the recommendations set forth by the CDC for ‘Preventing Spread of Disease on Commercial Aircraft’ as well as adhering to stringent internal guidelines.

“All aircraft are regularly cleaned using disinfectant deemed by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) as effective against COVID-19; HEPA (High-Efficiency Particulate Arrestors) aircraft filtration systems which filter 99.97% of dust particles and airborne contaminants such as viruses and bacteria are used on all freighter services; and access to aircraft is limited to only personnel that are required for the safe loading/offloading of the aircraft,” Caribbean Airlines said in the statement