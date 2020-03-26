Bloomberg blooming wrong!

Dem boys read a report from Bloomberg dat seh because ah de problems over de elections, Guyana can turn like Venezuela. Dem boys vex when dem read dat.

Dem want remind Bloomberg dat before we discover oil, we had plenty gold, bauxite, rice and sugar. We can’t turn like Venezuela because we not as dependent on oil as Venezuela.

Oil or no oil, we not gun turn like Venezuela. We got plenty land and plenty crops growing. We ent bin starving. We ent hungry. And while we got problems wid de election results, we only got one President. Venezuela got one man who is de President and one man who seh he is President.

Right now oil is a curse pun de country. It got a whole set a people fighting fuh power to control what is not dem own fuh control. People fighting over crumbs, because dat is wha Exxon leffin’ we wid.

But dem boys seh dat dem who fighting woulda fight anyway – oil or no oil. Because dat is wuh elections in Guyana is about, nuff fighting. But Bloomberg want we believe dat dem politicians only fighting fuh control de oil.

Bloomberg is like Exxon. Dem want we fight. Because while we fight, dem gun fetch way we oil. Dem keeping we divided so dat we nah gun come together and fight fuh ah better deal.

Dem boys seh we should always be fighting for a better deal, not who gon be dealing wid de oil. Oil don’t spoil. So why fight fuh it?

Dem boys mo’ vex when dem read how Bloomberg seh dat de IMF seh we got de fastest growing economy in de world. Dem boys remember wha ole people seh. Nah count yuh chickens till de eggs hatch.

We is not de fastest growing economy in de world yet. And dem boys seh dat from de way oil prices plunging, we might end up in mo problem.

One man dun peep in de deposit account at de Bank of Guyana and he seh dat how de treasury in overdraft.

Dem boys want fuh believe he, because dem can’t understand how we is de fastest growing economy in de world and gat to beg de World Bank fuh lend we money fuh fight de coronavirus.

But we know wheh Bloomberg coming from. Dem want we believe dat Exxon is a Fairy Godmother to we. But we know dat de only fairy tale dat happen is when Trotty signed on de dotted line and Exxon pumpkin tun into a cash cow.

Dem boys ent worry though. We gat a secret weapon. When de time come fuh renegotiate de contract, we gun send Mingo. He gun know exactly what to do.

Tek half and left de other half for Bloomberg figure out.