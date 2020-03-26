BCUA and BFA pays tribute to the late Robert Selman

Latest update March 26th, 2020 12:59 AM
The Berbice Cricket Umpires Association (BCUA) has joined with fellow Berbician institutions, Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club (RHTY&SC), Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) and the Berbice Football Association (BFA) paying tribute and farewell to the late Robert Selman, former Manager of Guyana Beverage Company Inc. manufacturers of the popular Busta soft drink and the famous, Fruta line of juices.
In a release from President of the BCUA Joseph Simon, who is Secretary of the BFA, the entities remembered Selman as being very instrumental in the promotion and personal support of sports in Guyana, including football within the County of Berbice and elsewhere in Guyana.
“As an administrator of both entities, I was personally touched by his generosity and commitment to ensuring that organisations where youths are the beneficiaries received his support and that of his company’s “Busta” brand, among other brands.
We at the BCUA and BFA hereby extended heartfelt condolences to his family, relatives and friends. He will be surely missed.”
