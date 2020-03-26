Latest update March 26th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

BCUA and BFA pays tribute to the late Robert Selman

Mar 26, 2020 Sports 0

The Berbice Cricket Umpires Association (BCUA) has joined with fellow Berbician institutions, Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club (RHTY&SC), Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) and the Berbice Football Association (BFA) paying tribute and farewell to the late Robert Selman, former Manager of Guyana Beverage Company Inc. manufacturers of the popular Busta soft drink and the famous, Fruta line of juices.

Robert Selman

In a release from President of the BCUA Joseph Simon, who is Secretary of the BFA, the entities remembered Selman as being very instrumental in the promotion and personal support of sports in Guyana, including football within the County of Berbice and elsewhere in Guyana.
“As an administrator of both entities, I was personally touched by his generosity and commitment to ensuring that organisations where youths are the beneficiaries received his support and that of his company’s “Busta” brand, among other brands.
We at the BCUA and BFA hereby extended heartfelt condolences to his family, relatives and friends. He will be surely missed.”

 

More in this category

Sports

West Indies over-50’s Media Officer stranded in Boston S/Africa was an excellent host and tournament was competitive

West Indies over-50’s Media Officer stranded in Boston S/Africa was...

Mar 26, 2020

After the inaugural eight-team over-50 World Cup in Sidney, Australia in 2018, the 2020 event in Cape town South Africa attracted four new teams; West Indies, India, Zimbabwe and Namibia. The West...
Read More
Greene staying patient despite delayed return

Greene staying patient despite delayed return

Mar 26, 2020

Foster pays tribute to Robert Selman

Foster pays tribute to Robert Selman

Mar 26, 2020

BCUA and BFA pays tribute to the late Robert Selman

BCUA and BFA pays tribute to the late Robert...

Mar 26, 2020

‘Board did the right thing in cancelling season’ says Barnwell

‘Board did the right thing in cancelling...

Mar 26, 2020

What cricket means to West Indians

What cricket means to West Indians

Mar 25, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019