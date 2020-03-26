Amazon makes audiobook service free for kids worldwide

Audible, an Amazon company, has announced that it is making all of its audible stories accessible for free to children worldwide.

This announcement comes as large sections of the world’s population are on lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Amazon’s website says “for as long as schools are closed, we’re open. Starting from today, kids everywhere can instantly stream an incredible collection of stories”.

These include stories in six different languages. This move, the company says, will help children to continue dreaming and learning.

These stories are accessible on https://stories.audible.com/start-listen and are compatible with desktops, laptops, phones, and tablets.