Tender Board Services procured for information system for justice sector

The National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) yesterday opened ¬¬¬¬¬five bids for two major governmental projects at their Ministry of Finance office on Main and Urquhart Streets.

One notable project included the ¬¬¬design and implementation of a Management Information System (MIS) for the justice sector of Guyana.

In today’s environment where technology plays a vital role, the MIS Unit holds the key for rapid progress and development, efficient utilisation of resources, effective decision-making and comprehensive monitoring of the system for timely interventions.

Below are the companies and their bids.

Ministry of Legal Affairs

Design and implementation of a Management Information System (MIS) for the justice sector of Guyana

Guyana Power and Light (GPL)

Power utility upgrade programme: procurement of motor vehicles