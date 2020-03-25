Tender Board Services procured for information system for justice sector

Latest update March 25th, 2020 12:59 AM
The National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) yesterday opened ¬¬¬¬¬five bids for two major governmental projects at their Ministry of Finance office on Main and Urquhart Streets.
One notable project included the ¬¬¬design and implementation of a Management Information System (MIS) for the justice sector of Guyana.
In today’s environment where technology plays a vital role, the MIS Unit holds the key for rapid progress and development, efficient utilisation of resources, effective decision-making and comprehensive monitoring of the system for timely interventions.
Below are the companies and their bids.
Ministry of Legal Affairs
Design and implementation of a Management Information System (MIS) for the justice sector of Guyana
Guyana Power and Light (GPL)
Power utility upgrade programme: procurement of motor vehicles
Mar 25, 2020By Sean Devers Presently just the thought of West Indies cricket can take one into deep depression. Administrators, who only serve their own agendas, players, most of whom seem only motivated by...
Mar 25, 2020
Mar 25, 2020
Mar 25, 2020
Mar 24, 2020
Mar 24, 2020
This analysis traces the origin of the plan by the PNC to rely on GECOM to see it through the travails of the 2020 national... more
Scientists either don’t know enough or they are not telling the public everything about the COVID 19 coronavirus. The... more
Guyana is in grave danger of being ostracised in the regional, hemispheric and global communities. As I write, the General... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]