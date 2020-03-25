“Strong international condemnation” if Government is sworn in on flawed results – UK Foreign Secretary

Latest update March 25th, 2020 12:59 AM
The Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom has emerged with another statement; this time, threatening Guyana with “serious consequences” if a government is sworn in on the basis of non-credible results from the March 2, 2020 General and Regional Elections.
His initial statement came on March 10 with the United Kingdom expressing deep concern over the situation following the elections.
In that statement, the UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab pointed out that allegations of electoral fraud and premature declarations of victory prior to the completion of a credible process pose a grave threat to the democratic principles of Guyana.
However, in his statement yesterday, he made it clear that “the transition of government in Guyana should only take place in line with transparent and democratic principles that lead to credible results.”
According to him, “any government sworn in on the basis of non-credible results will face strong international condemnation.”
“If the situation continues to deteriorate, this international response will include a range of serious consequences for those concerned” Raab said.
Further, Raab maintained that the UK remains ready, along with its partners, to assist in ensuring a credible process that provides the democratic outcome that the Guyanese people deserve.
