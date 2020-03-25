Sealy unbeaten half century guides Barbina X1 to seven-wicket win

Led by a fine unbeaten half century from Orison Sealy, Barbina X1 of Mabaruma defeated Sebai X1 by seven wickets when the teams collided in a 15-over fixture on Sunday last at Sebai Recreational ground, Sebai village, Port Kaituma, Region One.

In front of a massive home crowd and under brilliant sunshine, Barbina X1 won the toss and inserted Sebai X1 on a lively pitch and fast outfield. They managed 95-6 off their allotted overs with opening batsman Danny Benjamin scoring a fluent 33, while Devon Benjamin made 16, Randolph Benjamin 13 not out and Sherlon Rodrigues, nine, retired hurt.

Owen James was the most successful bowler for Barbina X1, picking up 2 for 15 off two overs while Orison Sealy took 1-10, Adrian Hernandez 1-10, Elwin De Souza 1-15 and Ozell Campbell 1-23.

In reply, Barbina X1 got off to a flier as they responded with 96-3 off 10.5 overs.

Orison Sealy was destructive against a hapless bowling attack, striking one four and six sixes in his unbeaten 55; he was duly adjudged man-of-the-match. Opening batsman Ainsworth Pritchard made 16 and Anthony Brown flourished at the end with a quick fire 11 to help his team seal victory. Randolph Benjamin took 2-32 off 2.5 overs and Kenneth Benjamin had 1-16 off three overs for Sebai XI.

The teams will meet again this weekend for a re-match at Mabaruma. The organizers (Sebai) have expressed gratitude to Mr. Colin Croal for donating the trophy.