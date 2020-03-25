Lockdown not enough to fight virus… WHO projects up to 100% increase of needed testing kits for Covid19

Latest update March 25th, 2020 12:59 AM
– Official
Executive Director of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Dr. Mike Ryan says the global health watchdog has distributed 1.5 million coronavirus lab tests around the world.
But the WHO will need 80 to 100 times that number, based on the projected impact the virus will have in a few months.
In a recent interview on the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show Dr. Ryan noted that countries can’t simply lock down their societies to defeat coronavirus, since public health measures are needed to avoid a resurgence.
“What we really need to focus on is finding those who are sick, those who have the virus, and isolate them, find their contacts and isolate them. The danger right now with the lockdowns … if we don’t put in place the strong public health measures now, when those movement restrictions and lockdowns are lifted, the danger is the disease will jump back up.”
He also noted that several vaccines were in development, but trials had only begun on one in the United States.
“We have to make sure that it’s absolutely safe… we are talking at least a year. The vaccines will come, but we need to get out and do what we need to do now.”
