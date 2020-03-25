GRA TIN application, other services accessible online

– as Authority follows Health Ministry’s protocols

The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) has indicated that it is currently observing all the Ministry of Public Health’s protocols in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

To this end, the Authority is reminding all taxpayers to utilise its EW-filing services and also its payment relationships with financial institutions.

According to GRA’s Public Relations Unit Manager, Melissa Baird, the Authority is offering “online application services for Taxpayers Identification Numbers (TIN) along with a series of other services.”

She added that there are also payment arrangements available at several banks and financial agents, including Mobile Money Guyana (MMG) and Bill Express to facilitate payments to GRA.

Baird further explained that after payments are made, a reference number will be provided to allow customers to uplift their TIN certificates. GRA is also offering the delivery of these certificates through electronic means to avoid large crowds gathering at their offices as part of their precautionary measures.”

Similar services will soon be introduced for all Licensing entities.

GRA Electronic Services can be accessed on the Authority’s website www.GRA.gov.gy.