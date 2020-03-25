Fruta Coquerors FC pays tribute to former GBC Inc. boss Robert Selman who died on Monday

The Executive and Members of Fruta Conquerors Football Club has been left in a state of mourning following the passing on Monday last of the former General Manager of the Guyana Beverage Company Inc., Robert Selman.

Honourary Secretary of the Club, Daniel Thomas disclosed that Selman passed away in his homeland of Trinidad and Tobago at the age of 75.

Thomas reflected on the life of Selman in a Fruta Conquerors context: “The late Mr. Selman has been associated with the Conquerors Football Club for over two decades, and was instrumental in the club being afforded tangible financial and material support over the years. From simple beginnings in the form of boots, uniforms and juices to the club receiving financial support to pay its coaches and other services.

He was also very instrumental in a number of our players gaining employment with the company over the years, such was his unwavering commitment to that little community club in the Tucville.”

Selman not only contributed towards the development and upliftment of the Conquerors club but supported sports across the board. He would often remind that his preference was always to invest in sports activities over parties.

“Mr. Selman’s contribution to the football fraternity did not just stop at Fruta Conquerors FC, but he also sponsored many football competitions, from the junior level through to the senior divisions, his warmth and encouraging words will always be in our hearts.”

“On behalf of the entire Fruta Conquerors FC family, current and past executive members, the Guyana Football Federation, fans, supporters, parents, players past and current we would like to express our deepest condolences to the staff and management of the GBC Inc., the SM Jaleel family of Trinidad and Tobago, his family and close relatives in this their moment of grief.”