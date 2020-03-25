Former GuyanaNRA Exco Member Claude ‘Alfy’ Duguid laid to rest

Former Guyana National Rifle Association (GuyanaNRA) Smallbore Section Vice Captain and former Executive Committee member, Claude ‘Alfy’ Duguid was laid to rest yesterday following a Church Service at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Mandela Avenue, Georgetown.

Born on September 11th, 1951, the late Duguid fired his final shot on March 17th, 2020 to complete a 68 year journey on earth. Viewing and tributes took place at the Merriman Funeral Homes Inc., Lime and Bent Street, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown.

Among the organisations giving tributes were Mr. Roland Barclay (Chief Electrical Inspector) of the Guyana Electric Inspectorate which falls under the Ministry of Public Infrastructure and GuyanaNRA Secretary, Ryan Sampson.

Sampson, who also represented the West Indies Fullbore Shooting Council of which he holds a similar position, reminisced that the late Duguid commenced his shooting career back in 1990 and during his time as a member of the Association, distinguished himself as he held prominent positions including Vice Captain of the Smallbore Section and even represented the West Indies in the Millennium Match at Bisley, England in 2000.

As a member of the GuyanaNRA team which has dominated the rest of the Region at the Short and Long range levels for many a years, Duguid always looked forward to coming against his Caribbean counterparts to ensure that the Guyanese legacy of ruling the roost on the range was kept intact.

The former Association Executive Member was well respected among his colleagues from fellow shooting nations under the WIFBSC umbrella, Antigua and Barbuda, Bermuda, Barbados, Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago and they all conveyed sincere condolences to the Duguid family as well as the fullbore and smallbore shooting fraternity in here.

Such was his capacity for accountability and meticulousness that he was put in charge of the Association’s ammunition and he ensured that he balanced same every week, both live rounds and used shells. Duguid also took charge of accounting for all rifles with the relevant authorities whenever the team was on tour in keeping with his knack for accountability.