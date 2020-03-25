DON’T WORRY ABOUT CLAUDETTE DE SINGER

Dem boys ain’t worried too much about Claudette de Singer.

Dem boys believe dat everything dat dem seh suh far about ‘Claudette de Singer’ is an understatement.

She mek dem boys hand fall. Dem boys bin like she. Dem boys used to call she de ‘Iron Lady’. Now dem boys thinking ‘bout calling she de ‘Invisible Lady’.

Dem boys seh dat all dis problem we deh in coulda been avoided if she bin come out lil mo often from de office during election week.

But is like she bin practising quarantine, self-isolation and social distancing even before de coronavirus hit Guyana.

De coronavirus gat people worried. Dem boys gat a cleaning lady. She just message fuh say dat she gon wuk from home and gon send dem boys instructions on what fuh do.

Easter only deh two weeks away and dem boys bin planning fuh have a good time. But dem boys remember old people say dat is better to be safe dan sorry. De coronavirus looking like it gon tun Easter Monday into another Good Friday. People gon have to fly dem kite at home. Dem boys trying fuh decide weh we gon spend dis year Easter. In de bedroom or in de living room.

One man already cancel he wedding. He smiling though. When de bride-to-be ask he why he so happy, he seh dat God give he a second chance fuh think over things.

Dem school picknee smiling tuh. Dem get lang holiday. Dem get ah extra week fuh stay home. De devil does find wuk fuh idle hands. One of dem come up with ah new alphabet. It goes like this:

A-Ashmins Building; B- ballot box; C-Claudette; D-democracy; E-elections; F- fraud; G-GECOM; H-hijack; I-injunction; J-judge; K-Keith; L-Lowenfield; M- Mingo; N-no recount; O-Observer; P-polling station; Q-questioning the results; R-Region 4; S-statement of poll; T-times we went to court; U-unfortunate circumstance; V-vote; W-Wiltshire; X-unfortunately, they still trying to find the value of it using simultaneous equations; Y-year end (when de results gon come out); Z- zoo dat is closed.

Talk half; stay safe from de coronavirus and pray fuh Claudette de Singer!