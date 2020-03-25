Courts to hear urgent cases in wake of COVID-19

The Judiciary of Guyana has implemented several stringent measures to safeguard against the Coronavirus.

In a notice issued yesterday, Chancellor of the Judiciary (ag), Yonette Cummings-Edwards announced that all pending matters in Demerara, Georgetown and Berbice High Courts are adjourned until 20th April, 2020.

The notice highlighted that only urgent cases will be dealt with after the Presiding Judge determines the urgency of the matter.

With the exception of maintenance, domestic violence and related matters; all other cases in the magistrates’ court will be deferred to 20th April.

However, persons in custody along with prisoners’ matters will be heard as scheduled.

The notice stated that persons paying or collecting ‘child support’ are advised that the various collecting offices will be working as per normal.

The opening of the Demerara Criminal Assizes for April is postponed for one month.

“Jurors will be advised via the media when they would be required to attend court,” the statement read.

The Chancellor stated that attendance in court will be limited to attorneys-at-law, litigants and witnesses.

“It will be for the presiding judge or magistrate to determine whether and when any such persons should attend court, if necessary. The judge or magistrate will decide who will be accommodated in court, given the need for social distancing.”

The notice also stated that emails, telephone conference calls, Zoom/Skype and other related technology will be utilised to minimise “in person” attendance at Court and hearings of cases.

‘In person’ hearings are permitted, but the protocols in relation to social distancing must be followed.

“Only attorneys-at-law, persons/litigants and witnesses connected with the matter will be allowed to enter the Court yard and/or court room. Distance of at least three feet must be maintained between persons.”

Bail applications and Remand of Prisoners will be done via Skype, telephone conferencing or other electronic means.

Magistrates will be operating on a roster basis, sitting one day per week in each District. Attorneys-at-law are encouraged to file matters only that they deem urgent at this time.

As it relates to provisions for journalists, the Chancellor in her notice explained that “media must choose senior press officers or press representatives to attend court and share information when covering cases rather than having all media houses present in Court.”