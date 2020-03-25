Bus conductor remanded on rape charge

Telvin Wilburg, a 22-year-old bus conductor of Region 1, was remanded yesterday for allegedly engaging in sexual penetration with a child under the age of sixteen.

He is to return to court on May 18, 2020.

Wilburg made his appearance in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty, who remanded him to prison after it was highlighted in court about the short distance between where the defendant and the alleged rape victim live.

The rape matter was held-in-camera.

According to information received, the alleged victim and Wilburg are known to each other. On the day in question, he took the child into a house where he committed the act.

The child confided in her parents and the matter was reported. An investigation was launched and the defendant was later arrested and charged.