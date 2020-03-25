Burglars who returned to house after poisoning dogs caught and beaten

Latest update March 25th, 2020 12:59 AM

First they poisoned the family’s dogs.

Picture of the two burglars

Then, feeling certain that the animals were dead, two young burglars went back the next day to break into their victim’s property.
That was when things went badly wrong.
They were caught, soundly beaten, and handed over to the police.
It appears that two young thieves had checked out a Mc Doom, East Bank Demerara home that they planned to rob.
Realising that the family owned two dogs, the would-be thieves allegedly hatched a cruel plan to silence the animals.
On Sunday night, they threw poisonous food into the family’s yard. One dog died, the other barely survived. The family reportedly suspected that they were being targeted by burglars and notified the police. The police, family members and some residents decided to watch out for the thieves.
At around 23:20 hrs on Monday, the two young men returned. Unaware that they were being watched, they the scaled the fence and entered the yard.
They were in the act of opening a window when the ranks pounced on them.
The presence of the ranks did not stop the residents from soundly trashing the burglars before police rescued them and took them into custody.
They are likely to be charged soon.

 

