V and V All stars crowned Malvern SC T20 champs

V and V All stars were crowned champions of the Malvern Sports Club T20 competition following a 102-run victory over Belle Vue Sports Club in the final which was contested on Sunday last.

V and V All stars posted 228 for 5 after they were inserted at Belle Vue, West Bank Demerara. Quazim Yusuf led with 57 which came off 31 balls and included five fours and four sixes, Ershad Ali made 46 off 21 balls with five fours and two sixes, while Anand Bharat slammed three fours and two sixes in scoring 42 off 30 balls. C. Boucher picked up 2-33 from four overs, while R. Ramroop claimed 2-37 off four overs.

Belle Vue were bowled out for 126 in 17.3 overs in reply. K. Bernard scored 39 not out off 19 balls with one four and three sixes, while D. Asby made 20 off seven balls including one four and two sixes. Ricky Sargeant captured 3-21 from four overs, while David Alert took 2-12 off three overs.

Eight teams took part in the competition.