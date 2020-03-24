Suddie High and Magistrate Court officials remain at home over possible coronavirus exposure

– staffer was on flight with country’s first victim; no one has shown any symptoms to date

A judge and magistrate seconded to the Courts at Suddie, Essequibo, are among others who remain in isolation, following concerns that a court staffer may have come into contact with the country’s first coronavirus victim.

The judicial officials and other staffers have been in isolation since last week Monday, while the Suddie High Court and Magistrate Courts remain closed. The buildings have also been sanitised.

Kaieteur News understands that none of the individuals have shown signs of having contracted the COVID-19 strain, and the courts are likely to reopen next Monday.

A legal spokesperson confirmed that the concerns surfaced after it was discovered that a female court staffer had travelled on March 7 on the same flight with Ratna Baboolall, who succumbed to the COVID-19 strain, at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

According to a spokesperson, the staffers contacted Ministry of Public Health officials “and were told to isolate themselves” as a precautionary measure.

“As a precautionary measure it was advised that everyone who had potential contact with the person who came off the flight should stay at home,” another source added.

A March 16, 2020 release from the Supreme Court of Judicature Protocol and Communications Unit had indicated that the two courts would have been closed until March 23rd 2020. The release stated that the decision had been taken since a staff member of the courts, may have been exposed to the Coronavirus.

The release stated that “consequent on medical advice, the Essequibo High Court, Suddie and Anna Regina Magistrates’ Courts will be closed with immediate effect. The courts will be opened on Monday March 23rd, 2020. This decision has been taken due to the possible exposure of a staff member to the corona virus”.

“These courts will be fumigated and the Supreme Court protocols in relation to continued sanitization and the court’s response to the virus will be followed scrupulously. Constant review and assessment of the situation will be undertaken and court users will be provided updates.”

Meanwhile, in Georgetown and elsewhere, the judiciary has also implemented several precautionary procedures at all courts.

Kaieteur News had reported that visitors now have to subject themselves to being sanitized prior to entering the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts compound

Persons are only allowed to enter the courtyard if they have matters in court.

Clerks and police officers working with the Magistrates are now wearing gloves and the building is being regularly sanitised.

Some prisoners are now required to wear masks when they are brought to court, and only a limited number of individuals are being allowed into the premises.