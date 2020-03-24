Latest update March 24th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Shared governance a Red Herring; Fair Elections is The Issue

Mar 24, 2020 Letters 0

DEAR EDITOR,

As the Guyana elections drama continues, some political power seekers as well as academics have been calling for power sharing as the way out of the current political crisis. This is simply a “red herring”, a fallacy common among illogical thinkers.
Shared government, which has been discussed by major parties for decades, maybe a model to explore for governance in Guyana’s plural setting.
But editor, let us not allow ourselves to be distracted by this call for power sharing. The central issue is about the counting or recounting of the votes, specifically for Region Four. The issue is about free, fair and transparent elections and the preservation of democracy in the South American Republic.
When this issue is settled and the legitimate winner takes the rein of government, then it will be time to return to the subject of constitutional reform and shared government as a way to avoid tragedies in later elections.

Yours truly,
Dhanraj Bhagwandin

More in this category

Sports

V and V All stars crowned Malvern SC T20 champs

V and V All stars crowned Malvern SC T20 champs

Mar 24, 2020

V and V All stars were crowned champions of the Malvern Sports Club T20 competition following a 102-run victory over Belle Vue Sports Club in the final which was contested on Sunday last. V and V All...
Read More
Julian Moore following in footsteps of Dad Feels lack of senior players at Clubs a reason for standard of local cricket

Julian Moore following in footsteps of Dad Feels...

Mar 24, 2020

GFF pushing ahead with next phase of development at National Training Facility MoH precautionary measures being adhered to

GFF pushing ahead with next phase of development...

Mar 24, 2020

Rugby Coach call for emphasis on Endurance during Covid-19 shutdown

Rugby Coach call for emphasis on Endurance during...

Mar 23, 2020

We Stand United CC members receive over $600,000 in uniforms and other equipment

We Stand United CC members receive over $600,000...

Mar 23, 2020

Henry XI overcome Chulai XI by two wickets in U17 fixture

Henry XI overcome Chulai XI by two wickets in U17...

Mar 23, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019