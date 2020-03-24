Road Congestion

DEAR EDITOR,

A few years ago, I wrote on the chaos on the East Bank Demerara road and suggested a three-lane road in the morning going to Georgetown and two lanes between Ruimveldt and Punt Trench. First, the ultimate solution is a secondary road on the East Bank but that will take time. Secondly, with joint discussions between the police and public service ministry during the Desmond Hoyte era, he changed the time from 7:00am to 8:00am for public and civil servants to begin work because of early morning thieves or pick pockets, bearing in mind there was no traffic congestion then I feel we must go back 7:00am and schools at 9:00am so that there will be a spread in traffic. Parents taking school children in their vehicle to school early because of their changed working schedule should not be worried about their children’s security; for there will be security guards to control the children even senior teachers can be rotated everyday to come early to help supervise the children. We have to make sacrifices. Millions of dollars in man hours are lost every day. This solution must be taken seriously and put into practice. Return the working hours to 7:00am.

Another important concern is the 50km per hour. I dare say no vehicle and that means no vehicle even trucks travel on the East Bank Road from Diamond to Ruimveldt Police Station at 50kmh. I am a regular user of the road and if I drive at 50kmh I am singled out for a good cuss down. So, I drive at 80kph to 100kph. At 50kph you crawl even trucks pass you at that speed. Only when drivers see cops or passing vehicle blink their light then you slow to 50k and as soon as you pass the cops you drive at 80 and above again. It does not make sense if every vehicle drives at 50k there will be lines from GT to Timehri. My recommendation is 70k. At one time C. Rohee increased it from 40 to 50 not now for with the amount of vehicle travelling that road now it must be increased. Remember there is a solid median so obviously no head on collision. I did my homework on the computer projector and it desperately helps congestions. Mr Security Minister, Traffic Chief, Ministers of Education and Public Service, I urge you to examine and proceed with the changes as quickly as possible.

Thank you in anticipation

Yours,

H, Balram

Diamond Scheme