Reopening of schools further deferred

Considering the current situation, the Ministry of Education in a statement yesterday advised that schools will be closed for an additional week (March 30 – April 03). This will lead into the Easter Term vacation (April 06 -April 17).

The commencement of the third term for the current academic year remains as scheduled, April 20.

Meanwhile in a subsequent statement, the Ministry of Social Protection expressed concern that the current contingency plans of some employers, companies and corporations in the fight against the spread of COVID-19 may result in reduced employment opportunities for workers.

“As a natural consequence of reduced employment opportunities is reduced spending power for workers, which may eventually impact the entire economic structure of the nation. We are advised that some employers are providing work on a rational basis while some are considering temporary closure.”

The Social Protection Ministry noted that from a national perspective, this situation can be described as rare, but can be adequately addressed within the parameters of the labour legalisation.

In the circumstances, employers who have questions about how to respond to the various challenges associated with the development are advised to visit the labour department and engage any senior officers for clarifications

In the meantime, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has noted that Guyana has six COVID -19 cases. The WHO is the authorised provider of global statistics on the virus. According to the WHO, Guyana currently has five active cases of the disease which originated in China in December 2019 and has spread to 189 countries.

COVID-19 is responsible for 14,510 deaths while there are 332,935 confirmed cases worldwide.