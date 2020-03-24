Man remanded for allegedly committing three robberies in one day

Twenty-nine-year-old Akeem Rajkumar, called ‘Barney’ of Leopold Street, Georgetown, was yesterday hauled before Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, to answer to three armed robbery charges.

An unrepresented Rajkumar denied all the charges after they were read to him.

All three of the incidents allegedly happened on November 11, 2019 at Leopold Street, Werk-en-rust, Georgetown.

The court heard that armed with a gun, Rajkumar robbed Julia Elexey of an iPhone 11 and a gold chain valued $800,000. It is also alleged that he robbed Ajay Mahadeo of a wallet valued $8,900, a phone valued $80,000 and $37,000 cash.

Rajkumar also allegedly robbed Timothy Morrison of a phone valued $98,000, a gold ring valued $60,000 and $158,000 cash.

Rajkumar then told the court that, “Every week I does keep a party in Leopold Street. They does come to my party, so why would I rob them? This is total victimization. I have four kids to look after, I don’t have any reason to rob those people.”

According to information, on the day in question, Elexey, Morrison and Mahadeo were in Leopold Street, when Rajkumar approached them, pulled out a gun and pointed it towards them before relieving them of the items. He then made good his escape.

The matters were reported, an investigation was launched, and Rajkumar was later arrested and charged for the offences. He was put on an identification parade and was positively identified by the victims.

Objections were made by the police prosecutor to bail being granted, based on the serious nature of the allegation and the penalty the charge attracts. The Prosecutor highlighted that the defendant was previously charged with similar offences, and the fact that a weapon was used to commit the robberies.

After listening to the defendant and the prosecutor, Principal Magistrate Marcus, remanded the defendant to prison and adjourned the matter to March 30.