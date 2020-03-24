Latest update March 24th, 2020 12:59 AM

Limited shoppers at a time in Trini market to prevent spread of COVID-19

Trinidad & Tobago has seen the need to be stringently cautious to prevent the virus from spreading. After all, the twin-island nation’s Health Ministry confirmed its 50th positive case, according to the publication, Loop TT.

Arima Public Market

One market in the town of Arima has limited the number of patrons allowed to enter. A circulating video shows scores of patrons standing in a line outside of the fenced market, waiting to be allowed in.
The camera pans to the inside of the market, showing only a handful of persons walking and shopping, expected to keep some social distance between them.
One man tries to cut the line and walk into the market, but the police standing guard turn him away. The person taping says “Join the line, Mister!”
A moment later, a man holding bags filled with groceries walks out.
The guard could now let another person in. The woman taping points the camera to the entrance, explaining “this part here, before you go in, they sanitise your hand.”
More patrons walk out of the market, as others are let in.
Precautions like this are increasingly being adopted by many countries.
Some countries have been harder on the citizens than others. Italy, for instance, has banned most movement in the country, according to a report by The Guardian. It has also closed all non-essential factories and businesses.
While Guyana has taken some measures already, like the closure of its borders, its approach remains relatively relaxed thus far.

