Julian Moore following in footsteps of Dad Feels lack of senior players at Clubs a reason for standard of local cricket

By Sean Devers

When 36-year-old Berbician Julian Moore was selected as Manager and Assistant Coach for the Guyana Jaguars in the last two rounds of the CWI Regional First-class Tournament he joined his father Carl Moore as the only father/son pair to manage a Guyana Senior team.

In addition to winning the inaugural Sanford T20 Title which made him a Millionaire and the Caribbean T20 Trophy which earned Guyana a trip to South Africa for the Champions League, Carl Moore, who managed the U-15 team, was the most successful Guyana three-day U-19 manager before being appointed to that position for the Guyana First-class team.

Carl Moore was a very efficient Manager and young Moore will have to do a lot to fill his dad’s boots but he has another bow to his arrow which is coaching. “It feels pretty good to be linked with him in the game and continue, in a way, what he did,” said Julian who was born on October 8, 1985 in New Amsterdam to Carl and Ulex Moore and has an elder brother Micheal.

Julian, who attended the Viola Nursery, the All Saints Primary, New Amsterdam Multilateral and Berbice High school where he got seven CXC subjects, explained how he got interested in Cricket.

“Most of my holidays and weekends were spent with dad going to cricket matches across Berbice. Dad was the Secretary of the Berbice Cricket Board and I grew up watching (Clayton) Lambert, (Sudesh) Dhaniram, (Kevin) Darlington and Andre (Percival) among other Berbice and Guyana players so I guess that’s where it all began,” the former Guyana under-15 batsman informed.

After playing for Berbice in the U-15 inter-county tournament he was selected for the Regional 2000 U-15 tournament in Trinidad and kept wicket when Tyrel Tull left the field.

Young Moore’s progressed as the left-handed batsman and was picked for Berbice at U-17 and U-19 levels and made his first division debut as a 15-year-old for the then Bermine Cricket Club.

When Bermine was renamed Tucber Park they were a young team with not many senior players.

“That meant on many occasions I had to assist with some of the younger kids with the basics of batting, bowling etcetera. I guess my father saw the potential in me and when the level 1 course came to Berbice in 2014, he implored me to take part. The rest is history,” Moore said.

“Playing the game obviously was my number one passion but after playing under-19s I didn’t really see myself moving into the senior set up, it was a reality I had to face. I still love the game and wanted to be involved and I thought of no better way than to pursue my new found passion whilst still contributing to the game. I rarely play now unless we are without our senior players,” Julian said.

Julian, whose favourite cricketer is Virat Kholi because of his commitment and drive towards greatness, disclosed that when he was not involved with cricket he enjoys watching some NBA Basketball and just relaxing at home.

“Spending time with my family and daughter Azaria is right up there as well,” added Julian who loves Macaroni and chicken.

Julian said the most challenging aspect for him as a coach is the lack of proper facilities. “During the rainy season especially there are not much concrete strips or indoor facilities readily available so you are kinda up against it in terms of putting the quality work that you would like,” said Julian, a former National U-15 Coach and National Junior selector.

“As a National Youth selector the first thing you look for is talent. Obviously you will look at other areas such as production, discipline, fitness and so on. I think once you have identified those things, it’s much easier to project players moving forward.

I think we have a good bunch of players in Guyana at the moment. Ashmead Nedd, Kevin Sinclair, Kelvon Anderson, Akshaya Persaud, Tevin Imlach, Gudakesh Motie, just to name a few, have what it takes to one day be in the West Indies set up.

Key thing for them is to continue working hard and improve every single day. Various opportunities will present itself to these guys so it’s about being ready to grab it with both hands,” Coach Moore said.

Due to world-wide pandemic COVID-19 the Regional First-Class season has been suspended. “Sports not only in Guyana but around the world; Persons are very responsible at this time even to practice… sessions are off. I guess players will have to take the initiative of doing their personal work,” the Jaguars assistant Coach advised his charges.

As one of two qualified Coaches at Tucber Park Cricket Club (the other is West Indies female player Tremaine Smartt) Julian give his views on the standard of local cricket.

“We can argue that the standard of our local cricket is not quite where we would like it to be. I think we have lost the presence of a lot senior players for various reasons in the club setting so for the most part there is not much experience being shared.

In saying that I think we have got to focus on Coaching. Clubs have got to equip themselves with Coaches and ensure that there is a system whereby players can develop and improve, not just skill-wise but other aspects of the game,” concluded Julian.