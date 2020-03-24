GFF pushing ahead with next phase of development at National Training Facility MoH precautionary measures being adhered to

The benefits of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) National Training Facility located at Providence, East Bank Demerara has already been felt by the football family and has made an indelible impact on the national programme to date.

Unveiled less than a year ago (May 13th, 2019) by FIFA Director of Member Associations and Development, Mr. Veron Mosgengo-Omba and witnessed by a bevy of Caribbean Administrators, the FIFA Forward Project Pitch (all weather) / National Training Center has been making its mark.

With a number of phases still to go before the facility which sits on 8.5 acres of land is fully completed, the Federation has disclosed that another phase of development is currently underway and the project is certainly on schedule despite the challenges being faced by all and sundry as a result of the COVID – 19 World Pandemic.

The relevant guidelines and advice that would have been put out by the Ministry of Health are being followed by the Contractor, GFF President Wayne Forde informed.

Current works include: 1. The construction of National Team Dorms; 2. Construction of a Gym; 3. Construction of a Resources / Training Centre for Coaching Education, Referees Development and Football Administration Programmes; 4. Team Dressing Rooms and Shower Stalls.

The foregoing works for this phase of the project are expected to be completed at the end of May, 2020, the Federation disclosed.