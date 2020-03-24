Free UG? Free Money?

DEAR EDITOR,

For many years students and lecturers alike have both questioned the accountability of the University of Guyana’s expenditure and finances. In fact, as recent as February 12, 2019, a news article published by another newspaper stated that “UG lecturers demand financial audit.” I also recall attending my first faculty board meeting a few months ago where lecturers were concerned as to why the Bursar proceeded on leave without providing an audit of the faculty’s account.

My other revelations may very likely result in the entire University being audited. It only makes sense for this to be done because making UG free means that the Government of Guyana will be pouring millions of dollars into the University; they already do with super subventions every year. Why is it that Guyana’s largest state university is going through this crisis?

At least there seemed to be some alleviation when Former Vice-Chancellor Professor Ivelaw Griffith took office in 2016, the same year I started UG. UG’s Renaissance period instituted by Professor Griffith saw new and improved lecture rooms and new facilities such as the School of Entrepreneurship and Business Innovation (SEBI), its own Parking Lot and the Centre for Behavioural Research and Sciences in 2019. It’s unfortunate that he did not continue his contract as he truly had a vision for the University.

At present, I am a final year environmental studies student and also a former student representative of the University of Guyana Students’ Society. As the artist behind the new and current logo of the UGSS, justice served in an equal and peaceful manner following all protocols is represented by the palm leaf, which the Harpy Eagle carries in its beak.

However, this was not the case when a voice recording revealed someone embezzled over $200,000 dollars from the ‘Slippery AF’ student fundraiser held on December 20, 2018. This was reportedly done with aid of others, one of whom was quick to send me legal threats. I still await them. Certainly, things are sliding downhill with this Slippery Fiasco.

The voice recording had a lot of mix reactions. Of course, friends of the person at the centre of this situation claimed it was fake and they needed to know the other side of the story. I was a lone wolf in the situation and was viciously rebuked even by fellow colleagues of the UGSS. Therefore, I took the issue to the UG administration where Professor Paloma Mohamed willingly and respectfully requested for the President of UGSS, Jafar Gibbons, to start an investigation into the matter. An entire day passed and nothing was done. I again raised the issue with the UGSS finance committee and again with the Council and yet no responses. So, I tendered my resignation and sought to collect all possible, available evidence. One day would have been enough time for the person in question and his henchmen to destroy this valuable evidence. This was indeed a sad situation until a week later I was in conversation with Mr. Gibbons about the issue. There are amounting and strong evidence of the alleged fraud. I was also rebuked and ignored by lecturers of my own faculty.

The question remains; why it is the person at the centre of this situation still an active UGSS official. Is there no respect for this office, the Council and the almost 8000 students who attend the University of Guyana? The UGSS’ Constitution (1973) is 47 years old. It is time for constitutional reform and progress in order to properly facilitate the revenues from Guyana’s Oil and Gas Industry. I implore for other students like myself to take a stand and make this happen. Many have tried in the past but have failed. Rest assure that I can make this possible using students who practice law right at UG. All we need is your candid support to stop these leviathans. I gladly intend to serve as the protector of students’ justice.

Micheal Morrison,

CEO and Founder

Green Deer Guyana