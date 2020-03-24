Defence files High Court action in ex-cop’s extradition matter

Yesterday, three months after the prosecution closed its case against ex-cop Shawn Neblett, who is wanted in the United States of America for drug trafficking, Neblett’s attorney, Darren Wade informed the Magistrate that he has filed a high court action for the extradition matter to be determined by the Chief Justice (ag) Roxane George.

However, the court heard that a stay has not yet been granted by the High Court, and Wade asked for an adjournment. Principal Magistrate McGusty adjourned the matter to April 8.

Attorney-at-law Stacy Goodings, who is representing the Government of the United States in the matter, said that the defence attorney had enough time to present his case, but he had chosen not to and is only using delaying tactics at this stage.

Goodings pointed out that the court has not yet ruled whether there is a prima facie case against the defendant. She added that the Magistrate has not ruled if the matter is to be discharged or if the defendant would be extradited.

A wanted bulletin was issued for Neblett in the United States in connection with a matter involving trafficking of narcotics through the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, Timehri.

Principal Magistrate McGusty is presiding over the proceedings in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

The court heard that on February 2, 2017, the police had issued a bulletin for Neblett.

Neblett had been evading the police, but was arrested at Moleson Creek, Berbice, while illegally attempting to cross over to Suriname, eight days before his first court appearance.