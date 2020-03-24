Coronavirus precaution… Popular Dental Lab and Clinic closes for 3 weeks

Latest update March 24th, 2020 12:59 AM
– Proprietor advises all non-essential businesses to do the same
Management of the popular C. Persaud (Anand) Dental Lab and Clinic at Peter’s Hall, East Bank Demerara, has made the decision to close for 21 days, effective today, as a necessary measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Its proprietor, Cobeer Persaud told Kaieteur News of the decision yesterday.
Persaud said that he has spoken with dentists from other private practices and they have started closing too. He has even spoken with the Dental School, and its management has indicated that it will only be treating emergency cases.
The clinic has a staff of just over forty persons, but Persaud explained that caution has caused him to have the clinic work recently with “skeleton staff”.
Leading up to today, Persaud said that the clinic had been taking very serious precautions to protect against the virus.
Information on its Facebook page indicated that a “wash up” and sanitising area had already been set up in front of the building. They would ask every person to wash their hands and to wipe their shoes on the disinfectant “bleach” mat before entering the building.
