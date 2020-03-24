Latest update March 24th, 2020 12:59 AM

Coronavirus precaution… Popular Dental Lab and Clinic closes for 3 weeks

– Proprietor advises all non-essential businesses to do the same

Management of the popular C. Persaud (Anand) Dental Lab and Clinic at Peter’s Hall, East Bank Demerara, has made the decision to close for 21 days, effective today, as a necessary measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Cobeer Persaud

Its proprietor, Cobeer Persaud told Kaieteur News of the decision yesterday.
Persaud said that he has spoken with dentists from other private practices and they have started closing too. He has even spoken with the Dental School, and its management has indicated that it will only be treating emergency cases.
The clinic has a staff of just over forty persons, but Persaud explained that caution has caused him to have the clinic work recently with “skeleton staff”.
Leading up to today, Persaud said that the clinic had been taking very serious precautions to protect against the virus.
Information on its Facebook page indicated that a “wash up” and sanitising area had already been set up in front of the building. They would ask every person to wash their hands and to wipe their shoes on the disinfectant “bleach” mat before entering the building.

Sinks and hygiene substances were provided for all entrants to the clinic. The proprietor is seen in the photo washing his hands. The patrons would later leave as the uniformed man [at right] opens the door with a gloved hand

A photo on the page shows two sinks provided with running water, Dettol soaps, sanitisers and paper towels.
The entrants were not even permitted to open the doors themselves.
Persaud told Kaieteur News that the clinic tends to see about 100-200 clients a day on a regular basis, but that business has decreased by about 70 percent.
The proprietor said that he would advise most businesses to close, as he now as, save and except for supermarkets and pharmacies.
The public, Persaud said, deserves to be updated about the statuses of the patients who have tested positive, and government needs to be more forthcoming about new confirmed cases.
The wider effect on the society of the spread of the virus, Persaud contemplates. He said that more needs to be done by the Ministry of Public Health in terms of public relations and disclosures.

